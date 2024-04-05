Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $178.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

