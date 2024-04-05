China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $511,000 in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,623.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UGL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. 87,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,974. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

