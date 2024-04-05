Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 418.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

