Breakwater Capital Group Sells 143 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 75.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 31.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MS opened at $91.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

