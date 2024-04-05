Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $118.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.