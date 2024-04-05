Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $124.09 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

