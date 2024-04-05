Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 59,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $182.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.