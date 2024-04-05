Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

