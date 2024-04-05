Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,110.52. 35,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,082.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $996.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $855.88 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

