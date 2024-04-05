Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.58. 63,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,054. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.26.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

