Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.01 on Friday. 43,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,078. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

