Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,483,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.93. 20,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,014. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

