Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

