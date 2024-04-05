MWA Asset Management Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MWA Asset Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $330.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.37 and a 200-day moving average of $301.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

