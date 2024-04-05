MWA Asset Management Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MWA Asset Management increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $294.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $300.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

