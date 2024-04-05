SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

