Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 629,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 69,227 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 295,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

