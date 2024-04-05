Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

