China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.86. 44,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,941. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

