Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.64. 99,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,107. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.42 and its 200-day moving average is $316.53. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

