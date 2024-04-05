Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $71.59. 1,678,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295,227. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,790 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

