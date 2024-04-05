Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $211.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $213.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.