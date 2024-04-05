Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,759 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

