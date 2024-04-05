Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,171 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 363.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $261.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.