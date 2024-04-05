Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Given Buy Rating at Atrium Research

Atrium Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Dynacor Group stock opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.76. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.25 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

