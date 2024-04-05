China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $296,000 Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,806 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after buying an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 360,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 91,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,923. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 33.33 and a quick ratio of 33.33.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

