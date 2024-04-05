China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 65,533 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 560.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,533 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $10,549,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 255.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 784,588 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 476,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,006. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

