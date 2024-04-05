China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,356 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 404.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 43,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,279. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,239. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

