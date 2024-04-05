China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,035 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 352.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,461,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,097.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 198,634 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 128,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,997. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.