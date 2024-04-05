China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,783 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 351.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,788 shares of company stock valued at $841,461. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 112,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

