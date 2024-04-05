China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 350.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,058.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,401. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile



BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

