China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,482 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 353.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 260,321 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,913. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

