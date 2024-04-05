Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 351.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,055. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,765 shares of company stock worth $24,201,987. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

