China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 501,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,636. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.