Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $784.57 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $784.57 million and $56.96 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,898.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.89 or 0.00989541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00144688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00190404 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00138321 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,575,808,549 coins and its circulating supply is 43,892,383,973 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.