Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of C stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

