Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. MWA Asset Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $402.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $316.43 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.24 and a 200 day moving average of $393.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

