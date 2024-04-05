Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 4,083 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

