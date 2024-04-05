Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

