Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 689.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VGIT opened at $58.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

