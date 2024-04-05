Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.