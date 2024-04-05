Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on THG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,917. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.22 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.