Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 1,407,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,948,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

