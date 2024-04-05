Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,015.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,421,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

