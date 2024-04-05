Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.91 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

