Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 313,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 722.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMF opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

