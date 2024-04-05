Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $374,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

