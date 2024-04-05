EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EQT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. 434,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. EQT has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.