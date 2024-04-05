Dutch Bros’ (BROS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

BROS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 137,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.67 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $13,610,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

