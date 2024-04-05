ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.73. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,765 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

